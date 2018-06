Japāna pārspēj mazākumā spēlējošo Kolumbiju

It was a big win for #COL when they met #JPN in 2014...



They face each other in Saransk today!



More stats and facts from the #WorldCup are available here 👉https://t.co/ugqwTZrH6w pic.twitter.com/HmB5MZAxXg— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 19, 2018