#RUS leads #EGY 1-0 thanks to yet another own goal. There have now been 5 own goals at the 2018 #WorldCup, which is tied for the 2nd-most at a single tournament.



Most Own Goals at a Single World Cup

1998 6

2018 5

2014 5

2006 4

1954 4— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2018