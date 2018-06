Šveice mača beigās izrauj uzvaru spēlē pret Serbiju

#SRB leads #SUI 1-0 at halftime.



We've now seen a goal in all 26 matches so far at the 2018 #WorldCup, which equals the 1954 World Cup (no 0-0 draws in 26 matches) for most matches played into a World Cup without seeing a scoreless draw. pic.twitter.com/rF2mPyBhCB— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 22, 2018