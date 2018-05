Noslēgusies pasaules hokeja čempionāta 4. diena

#BLRvsRUS Oh Captain, my Captain. @Datsyuk13 scores his 2nd of the game with 34 seconds to go in the 2nd period.



With 20min to go, @russiahockey only has 3 goals to go until their 7-0 three-peat. pic.twitter.com/Np7qbeq2bf— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 7, 2018