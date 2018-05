Seko līdzi hokejam: pasaules čempionāta 10. diena

ICYMI: From @swissicehockey's Berra's leaps, to Sateri's acrobatics, it was a big day for goalies at the 2018 #IIHFWorlds. Watch the best moments 👇 and let us know which save is your favourite! pic.twitter.com/HNIANXd1qS— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 12, 2018