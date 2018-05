Seko līdzi hokeja spēlei: Latvijas - Zviedrijas mačā rit 3. trešdaļa...

#SWEvsLAT Rudolfs Balcers shoots the puck right past the glove of Anders Nilsson and makes it a 1-goal game with 9:39 to go in the 3rd! @lhf_lv #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/uxcAdnbmbu— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 17, 2018