Polija: Attiecības ar Krieviju nevar uzlaboties bez Smoļenskas katastrofas atlūzu atdošanas

Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) , leader of Law and Justice party (PiS) and twin brother of late Polish president Lech Kaczynski, his co-workers and supporters attend a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the presidential plane crash in Smolensk, in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw, Poland, on April 10, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / WOJTEK RADWANSKI. Foto: WOJTEK RADWANSKI / AFP PHOTO