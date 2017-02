Melns gar acīm jau no skata vien... Krievu «drošsirdis» šokē pasauli

At my moment ,do u remember ?We stayed in the best of the islands @aaaveeemaldives @maldivesaaaveee Maldives love you #canonrussia

A photo posted by ᎷY ᏞIFᎬ IᏚ Ꭺ ᎷOᏙIᎬ (@olegcricket) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:31am PDT