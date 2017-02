Hitlera ceļojumu telefons tiek piedāvāts ASV izsolē

This undated image obtained from Alexander Historical Auctions shows a phone belonging to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler which will be auctioned by Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Maryland, on February 19, 2017 The device found in Hitler's bunker after the defeat of Nazi Germany is estimated to sell for 200,000 to 300,000USD by Alexander Historical Auctions. / AFP PHOTO / Alexander Historical Auctions / HO / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT. Foto: HO / ALEXANDER HISTORICAL AUCTIONS