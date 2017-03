Trampa atbalsta mītiņā Kalifornijā izcēlušās vardarbīgas sadursmes

A supporter of President Donald Trump, center, clashes with an anti-Trump protester, bottom center, in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Violence erupted when a march of about 2,000 Trump supporters at Bolsa Chica State Beach reached a group of about 30 counter-protesters, some of whom began spraying pepper spray, said Capt. Kevin Pearsall of the California State Parks Police. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP). Foto: Mindy Schauer / TT NYHETSBYRÅN