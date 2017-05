Lustras, marmors un propaganda: Phenjanas pazemes noslēpumi

Daily commute // we rode on the Pyongyang Metro across six stations. These trains were imported from East Germany, with heavy manually-operated doors. Every train carriage had portraits of the two deceased leaders. People on the train were quiet. Some napped, some played games on their smartphone, some looked at us with curious eyes. My only interaction with the locals here, was exchanging nods and smiles while giving up a seat for an elderly 👴🏻 #northkorea @glo.travel // more film photos on fb.com/lielaine

