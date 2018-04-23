Pirmdiena, 23. aprīlis
Georgs Jurģis Juris
Horoskopi
Galerijas
Reklāma
RUS
Tavs pārlūks ir novecojis, lūdzu atjauno to..
Sīkdatnes (cookies) mums sniedz iespēju uzlabot jūsu kā lietotāja ērtības. Turpinot izmantot mūsu vietni, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu izmantošanai. VAIRĀK >
LATVIJĀ ĀRVALSTĪS VIEDOKĻI KRIMINĀLZIŅAS EKOLOĢIJA LAIKA ZIŅAS

Toronto gājējos ietriekusies automašīna

TVNET
Notikuma vieta Kanādā | Foto: Ekrānuzņēmums

Automašīnai ietriecoties gājējos Kanādas pilsētā Toronto, cietuši vairāki cilvēki, vēsta BBC.

Automašīna gājējiem uzbraukusi kādā noslogotā krustojumā. Negadījumā cietuši vismaz desmit cilvēki.

Transportlīdzeklis pametis notikuma vietu. Incidents reģistrēts plkst.13.30 pēc vietējā laika.

0 Komentāri