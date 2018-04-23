Toronto gājējos ietriekusies automašīna

Automašīna gājējiem uzbraukusi kādā noslogotā krustojumā. Negadījumā cietuši vismaz desmit cilvēki.

Transportlīdzeklis pametis notikuma vietu. Incidents reģistrēts plkst.13.30 pēc vietējā laika.

I’ve now walked up Yonge St from north of Sheppard to Finch. I have passed multiple dead bodies covered up, shoes and debris in the road. Witnesses tell me the white van appeared completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/JEWynlTmZq— Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 23, 2018