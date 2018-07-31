Lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa izrāda savus brangos apaļumus seksīgā bikini

Seksīgā lielo izmēru britu modele Iskra Lorensa (27) Maiami iemūžināta nesteidzīgi baudām atpūtu kopā ar draugiem, tērpusies rozā krāsas zīmola “Aerie” peldkostīmā.
Apaļīgā skaistule savu peldtērpu bija papildinājusi ar vairākiem rūpīgi izvēlētiem aksesuāriem zelta krāsā – rokassprādzi, ķēdīti, saulesbrillēm un pat liela izmēra auskariem.
Paparaci izdevies notvert arī mirkli, kā modeles draugi apmētā viņu ar jūraszālēm.
Kā zināms, modele lepojas ar savu augumu un fanus ikdienā regulāri priecē arī ar pikantiem foto.
Back in the 305 2nyt for swim week with @aerie Who’s around and what’s going on???💃💃💃 Ps love your booty regardless of its size, lumps and bumps, tiger stripes, scars, soft, firm, flat, round, dimply or smooth. It’s yours and it’s the only cushion you really need😂 #allbootysmatter #naturalskininallitsglory #Godcreatedallbuttsequally #celebrateyourbody #Imperfectlyperfect #squats #thankyouforalwaysstickingwithmebooty #iknowmyangles #yesigotmarksfromsittingdown #andnoIwontphotoshop #aeriereal #unretouched because we’re already good enough
Last day of 🌹 gold 🧜♀️ I am obsessed with the colour and how it’s gently faded over the 3weeks and 5 washes wish I could keep it another month as even the fading is so pretty😍🌹 defo will be using this @lorealhair Preference Infinia in Rose Gold Shade 8.23 again🙏 thank you @cintalondon for helping me colour it😘