Cilvēkam ir tikai divas iespējas - orientēties uz dzīvošanu vai miršanu. Arturs Šulcs
Lielo izmēru modele Iskra Lorensa izrāda savus brangos apaļumus seksīgā bikini

FOTO: MEGA/Scanpix

Seksīgā lielo izmēru britu modele Iskra Lorensa (27) Maiami iemūžināta nesteidzīgi baudām atpūtu kopā ar draugiem, tērpusies rozā krāsas zīmola “Aerie” peldkostīmā.

Apaļīgā skaistule savu peldtērpu bija papildinājusi ar vairākiem rūpīgi izvēlētiem aksesuāriem zelta krāsā – rokassprādzi, ķēdīti, saulesbrillēm un pat liela izmēra auskariem.

Paparaci izdevies notvert arī mirkli, kā modeles draugi apmētā viņu ar jūraszālēm.

Kā zināms, modele lepojas ar savu augumu un fanus ikdienā regulāri priecē arī ar pikantiem foto.

