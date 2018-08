Daiļa fitnesa trenere izrāda savu tvirto augumu okeāna malā

Never skip a Monday because on Monday’s we build 🍑🍑’s 😛 _____________ Building out your glutes isn’t easy work but with the guidance of @bodybycookie it is definitely possible! Head to BODYBYCOOKIE.com and USE CODE: COOKIE10 to save 10% off of all workout programs! #Fitspo #Fitspiration #Motivation #BootyWorkouts #BootyQueen #TheBootyDoctor #MondayMotivation

A post shared by The Booty Doctor (@cookieeedough) on Jul 30, 2018 at 8:40am PDT