Elija Goldinga par gaidāmajām kāzām paziņo avīzē

Britu dziedātāja Elija Goldinga gatavojas kāzām - viņa saderinājusies ar mīļoto vīrieti Kasparu Džoplingu.
Pāris paziņojumu par gaidāmajām kāzām izplatījis otrdien, 7. augustā, izdevuma "The Times" precību sadaļā.
Tāpat topošais vīrs ievietojis fotogrāfiju vietnē "Insatgram", kurā redzama Elija ar spožu gredzentiņu pirkstā.
I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena. And thank you to all of you that have sent such loving messages today
Kā zināms, Eliju un Kasparu vieno romantiskas attiecības pusotru gadu.
Ārvalstu mediji informē, ka Elijas līgavainis nāk no turīgas ģimenes. Viņš studējis Ītonas koledžā, kurā skolas gaitas aizvadījuši arī princis Viljams un Harijs.
Šobrīd Kaspars ir mākslas dīleris "Sotheby's" izsoļu namā.
Elijai ir 31 gads, bet Kasparam - 26 gadi.