T 8.08.2018.
Realitāte ir transformējams jēdziens. To iespējams mainīt tieši proporcionāli sabiedrības vienaldzības un ignorances līmenim. Dita Deruma
Elija Goldinga par gaidāmajām kāzām paziņo avīzē

FOTO: MEGA/Scanpix

Britu dziedātāja Elija Goldinga gatavojas kāzām - viņa saderinājusies ar mīļoto vīrieti Kasparu Džoplingu. 

Pāris paziņojumu par gaidāmajām kāzām izplatījis otrdien, 7. augustā, izdevuma "The Times" precību sadaļā. 

Tāpat topošais vīrs ievietojis fotogrāfiju vietnē "Insatgram", kurā redzama Elija ar spožu gredzentiņu pirkstā.

Kā zināms, Eliju un Kasparu vieno romantiskas attiecības pusotru gadu. 

Ārvalstu mediji informē, ka Elijas līgavainis nāk no turīgas ģimenes. Viņš studējis Ītonas koledžā, kurā skolas gaitas aizvadījuši arī princis Viljams un Harijs. 

Šobrīd Kaspars ir mākslas dīleris "Sotheby's" izsoļu namā. 

Elijai ir 31 gads, bet Kasparam - 26 gadi. 

 

