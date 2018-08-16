Septiņas garākās slavenības, kas nav modeles

Happy New Year !!! 🔥on stage of my play “ The Parisian Woman” by Beau Willimon, holding the head of my favorite character in many years, the bold and fierce Chloe. my deepest gratitude to Pamela MacKinnon and Beau for the greatest adventure and a good scrap, bringing me to Broadway at last. May we all keep the faith for better or... ANY justice for all in the New Year! damn straight.... #theparisianwoman #hudsontheatre #pammackinnon #beauwillimon #umathurman #staytuned

