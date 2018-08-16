C 16.08.2018.
Septiņas garākās slavenības, kas nav modeles

FOTO: Scanpix

Ierasts, ka modeles un basketbolistes var lepoties ar garu augumu, tomēr arī Holivudā pieprasītas aktrises un slavenas dziedātājas ir starp pasaules garākajām sievietēm. Piedāvājam aplūkot garāko slavenību topu!

Aktrise Kamerona Diaza - 175 cm

Realitātes šova "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" zvaigzne Hloja Kardašjana - 177 cm

 

Alexa: play let’s get physical by Olivia Newton-John 🎶 Dropping August 2nd

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

❤️ My Love ❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

 

When Hrush and Andrew are your photo directors...... head tilt time! 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Dziedātāja Teilore Svifta - 180 cm

Aktrise Uma Tūrmane - 183 cm

 
 

#prep

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on

 

Let's Swim.

A post shared by Uma Thurman (@ithurman) on

Tenisiste Venusa Viljamsa - 185 cm

Tenisiste Marija Šarapova - 188 cm

 

The streets of Old Town, Montreal 🇨🇦

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on

 

🇮🇹🤗

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on

 

Flirty colab coming up with SBE Hotels X @sugarpova 👄 #StayTuned 😉

A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on

Seriāla "Troņu spēle" zvaigzne Gvendolīna Kristija - 190 cm 

 

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMANS DAY and WELCOME TO @gwendolineuniverse ! 💋

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

