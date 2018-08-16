Septiņas garākās slavenības, kas nav modeles

Ierasts, ka modeles un basketbolistes var lepoties ar garu augumu, tomēr arī Holivudā pieprasītas aktrises un slavenas dziedātājas ir starp pasaules garākajām sievietēm. Piedāvājam aplūkot garāko slavenību topu!
Aktrise Kamerona Diaza - 175 cm
Realitātes šova "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" zvaigzne Hloja Kardašjana - 177 cm
Dziedātāja Teilore Svifta - 180 cm
Aktrise Uma Tūrmane - 183 cm
Tenisiste Venusa Viljamsa - 185 cm
Tenisiste Marija Šarapova - 188 cm
Seriāla "Troņu spēle" zvaigzne Gvendolīna Kristija - 190 cm