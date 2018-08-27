Izbijusi “Playboy” meitene publiski izģērbjas paparaci priekšā

Bijusī “Playboy TV” kanāla raidījumu vadītāja, modele, pornozvaigzne un aktrise un Ērika Džordana (36), kura dēvē sevi arī par seksoloģi, atkal uzrīkojusi šovu slavenību medniekiem.
Džordana, kura pēdējos gados to vien dara, kā uztur savu popularitāti, izrādot plikumus, šoreiz publiski izģērbusies, novelkot krekliņu un izrādot savas brangās krūtis pikantā krūšturī ar ziedu rakstu.
Pēc “pārģērbšanās” rudmatainā daiļava devās savās ikdienas gaitās, tērpusies tikai krūšturī, niecīgos svārciņos, garās melnas krāsas zeķēs ar mežģīņu apdari un melnās kurpēs.
Ērika savas karjeras laikā piedalījusies neskaitāmās filmās, seriālos un video, taču plašāku popularitāti viņai līdz šim izdevies iegūt tikai ar skandalozām fotosesijām.
Aktrise ar šāda veida foto regulāri iepriecina arī savus fanus.
To reach our goals we must face our fears, overcome obstacles and try new things with diligence. Let me be your guide.. www.VirtualSexpert.com #LoveCoach #Sexologist #Sexpert #NLPPractitioner #HealthCoach #InstaSnake #SundayFunday #SexpertSunday #sundayvibes #PicOfTheDay shot by the legend herself @thurmansmom Animal wrangler the stunning @dianaterranova
Good morning ☀️ I’ve been making updates to my amazing product, The Art Of PickUp (available now at www.VirtualSexpert.com) My 15 week course doesn’t just help you pickup women it will create a more confident and happy you! The version of you that’s inline with what he wants and on his way to getting it! It took hard work to graduate school, get those biceps or acquire any skill so why not put that same work into yourself and watch your life transform! #thursdaymotivation #thursdaythoughts #LoveCoach #Sexpert #nlppractitioner #Sexologist #picoftheday #HealthCoach #Tbt #transformationthursday
Good morning ☀️ Wishing everyone a #TerrificTuesday #transformationtuesday When you look in the mirror remember, this is not who you are, this is who you were. The person you are today is the outcome of your past thoughts and actions you can always change who you are anytime you want by changing your thoughts and actions! #tuesdaytransformation #picoftheday #RedLips #LeatherCorset #ThighHighs #instalike #HappyTuesday #LoveCoach