P 27.08.2018.
Ziņas
Sports
Financenet
Galerijas
Egoiste
Kultūra+
Sejas
Zinātne
Auto
Māja
Receptes
Spoki
Jaunais Apollo
  • TVNET
  • Sejas
  • Pikanti
  • Izbijusi “Playboy” meitene publiski izģērbjas paparaci priekšā

Izbijusi “Playboy” meitene publiski izģērbjas paparaci priekšā

Dalīties draugiem E-pasts Drukāt Iesūtiet ziņu Komentāri

FOTO: MEGA/Scanpix

Bijusī “Playboy TV” kanāla raidījumu vadītāja, modele, pornozvaigzne un aktrise un Ērika Džordana (36), kura dēvē sevi arī par seksoloģi, atkal uzrīkojusi šovu slavenību medniekiem.

Džordana, kura pēdējos gados to vien dara, kā uztur savu popularitāti, izrādot plikumus, šoreiz publiski izģērbusies, novelkot krekliņu un izrādot savas brangās krūtis pikantā krūšturī ar ziedu rakstu.

Pēc “pārģērbšanās” rudmatainā daiļava devās savās ikdienas gaitās, tērpusies tikai krūšturī, niecīgos svārciņos, garās melnas krāsas zeķēs ar mežģīņu apdari un melnās kurpēs.

Ērika savas karjeras laikā piedalījusies neskaitāmās filmās, seriālos un video, taču plašāku popularitāti viņai līdz šim izdevies iegūt tikai ar skandalozām fotosesijām.

Aktrise ar šāda veida foto regulāri iepriecina arī savus fanus.

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu