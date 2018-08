Agnese Zeltiņa Spānijā izrāda savas slaidās kājas

There are so many reasons to love Madrid🇪🇸☀️ For me, Madrid is the real Spain. It doesn’t get anymore Spanish than Madrid. With great food, amazing arts and culture! But above all I love Madrid because of it’s vibe!💃🔥👌 Have you been to Madrid? Do you love it too? Madrid versus Barcelona? Where’s your favorite city to eat? #madrid #madridspain #spain🇪🇸 #spain

A post shared by AGNESE ZELTINA (@actressagnesezeltina) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:13am PDT