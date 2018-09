Latviešu modele Caune aicina "atbrīvot krūtsgalu"

Since my nipples offended people, here is a censored repost of the beautiful pictures @marlonrudolphphoto took of me! The fact that society is still discriminating female body devastates me. These are the same nipples that nurtured my daughter for 6 months, giving her all necessary nutrition she needed to survive, it created unbreakable bond, a connection between us. They should be celebrated and thanked for their role in life, not hidden between a dark line or blurred out. I say shame on You, who think its okey to criticize another human for their body and I am sad for all of the restrained beings, that still to this day, think of female nipples as sex objects. #freethenipple #stopbodyshaming #womensrights

A post shared by karlina caune (@karlinacaune) on Sep 2, 2018 at 7:18am PDT