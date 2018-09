Kas ir Diānas Kubasovas noslēpumainais vīrs?

🇱🇻 𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖉 𝖙𝖔 𝖇𝖊 𝕭𝖆𝖑𝖙𝖎𝖈 🇱🇹 🇪🇪 Do you know what’s the Baltic Way or Baltic Chain of Freedom❓ It was a peaceful political demonstration that occurred on 23 August 1989, when approximately two million people joined their hands to form a human chain spanning 675.5 kilometres across the three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - demonstrating a popular desire for independence from the Soviet Union and solidarity among the three nations. Isn’t that just Baltastic! These shirts are now available in www.xcharsima.com - pre-order yours with 20% off with code: Diana20 #Baltastic #XCharisma Photo with #manssamsung #galaxys9plus #samsunglv

A post shared by 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝔼𝕦𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕖 𝟚𝟘𝟙𝟟 (@dianakubasova) on Aug 23, 2018 at 9:26am PDT