"RIBOCA1" pasākumus apmeklējuši vairāk nekā 55 000 cilvēku

Visitor watches Lithuanian artist Indre Serpytyte art work 'Pedestal' in the Residence of Kristaps Morbergs in Riga, Latvia, 14 June 2018. The Riga International Biennial of Contemporary Art (RIBOCA) is an international biennial with a European focus and a strong regional profile. This year's RIBOCA slogan is Everything's forever until from more. EPA/TOMS KALNINS

FOTO: TOMS KALNINS/EPA