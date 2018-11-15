Aktrise Alīsija Silverstone audzina dēlu kā vegānu, nekad nav viņam devusi zāles

Amerikāņu aktrise un bijusī modele Alīsija Silverstone (42), kura jau kopš 21 gada vecuma ir vegāne, izklaides portālam “Page Six” atklājusi, ka arī savu dēlu, 7 gadus veco Bēru (Bear Blu Jarecki) audzina kā vegānu, turklāt nekad nav devusi viņam zāles.
“Viņam nekad dzīvē nav bijis nepieciešams lietot medikamentus. Viņam reizēm sanāk šņaukāties, tek deguns, bet nav tā, ka viņš nevarētu iet uz skolu. Tikai divas reizes viņš ir sūdzējies “Mammu, es nejūtos labi”, bet tas ir bijis uz pāris stundām, un pēc tam viņš atkal varēja skraidīt apkārt,” tā intervijā pastāstīja aktrise, apgalvojot, ka tieši vegānisms ir abu veselības garants.
Kā jau ziņots, šā gada maijā pēc 13 kopā pavadītiem gadiem Silverstone izšķīrās no sava vīra un bērna tēva, mūziķa Kristofera Džareki. Abi pēdējos divus laulības gadus jau dzīvoja atsevišķi.
Aktrise pasaulē pazīstama ar dalību filmās “Clueless”, “Batman & Robin” un “Blast from the Past”.