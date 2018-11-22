Saderinājies “Malkolms pa vidu” zvaigzne Frenkijs Munizs

32 gadus vecais amerikāņu aktieris Frenkijs Munizs, kurš Latvijā un pasaulē vislabāk pazīstams ar seriālu “Malcolm in the Middle” jeb “Malkolms pa vidu”, saderinājies ar savu mīļoto sievieti Peidžu Praisu.
Viņa par saderinājusies paziņojusi sociālajā tīklā “Instagram”, publiskojot bildes no skaistās dienas. “Reizēm realitāte pārspēj sapņus un negaidot tevi pārsteidz. Francisko Muniz, tu man esi vairāk kā sapnis,” foto komentē līgava.
When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so... there’s that..
Lēmumu saderināties aktieris pieņēmis neilgi pēc onkuļa bērēm un savas mājas applūšanas, kuru izraisījusi viņa kaķene Džerija. “Es atgriezos mājās pēc onkuļa bērēm un atklāju, ka četri no manas mājas pieciem stāviem ir trīs pēdas zem ūdens. Viss, kas man piederēja, iznīcināts. Katra siena, mākslasdarbs, fotogrāfijas, mēbeles... Viss tāpēc, ka mans kaķis pirms pāris dienām, kad bijām prom, netīšām ieslēdza krānu.”
Kā zināms, Munizs sākotnēji guva panākumus ar filmām “Agent Cody Banks” un “Big Fat Liar”, taču kopš “Malcolm in the Middle” nav guvis vērā ņemamus panākumus izklaides industrijā.