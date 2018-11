Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

It sounds somehow weird, but that’s true- as soon as I stop holding You and accept the thought of losing You- You look more and more uniqe and beautiful to me. * But You- You may hold me as much and tight as You want_ * Ph.cr. @photolienepetersone Thanks also to the fairies @vecmane and @juliabalinska _

A post shared by Darta Danevica (@darta_avant) on Nov 25, 2018 at 5:26am PST