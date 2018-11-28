Naomi Kempbela uz pasākumu ierodas tērpā, kas izskatās pēc apakšveļas

48 gadus vecā pasaulslavenā britu supermodele Naomi Kempbela uz zīmola “Burberry” Ziemassvētku gaidīšanas pasākumu un reklāmas kampaņu “Close Your Eyes And Think Of Christmas” ieradās tērpā, kas pavisam noteikti izcēlās uz apkārtējo fona.
Modes industrijas veterāne pārsteidza viesus ar apģērbu, kas atgādināja apakšveļu – tā sastāvēja no pieguļošas miesaskrāsas apakšdaļas, kura izskatījās pēc veļas, kādu dāmas mēdz vilkt zem kleitas, un caurspīdīga melna mežģīņu naktskrekla.
Protams, modele kā parasti bija redzama augstpapēžu kurpēs un izvēlējusies izsmalcinātus aksesuārus.
Kā zināms, Naomi savu pirmo un pēdējo mūzikas albumu “Baby Woman” izdeva 1994. gadā. Viņa ir arī filmējusies daudzos TV un kino projektos, piemēram, seriālos “Empire” un “American Horror Story”, kā arī kinolentēs “Zoolander 2”, “I Feel Pretty”, “Ali G Indahouse”.
