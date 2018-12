Vācijas dzelzceļnieki piesaka streiku

Police officers cross the railway tracks at the site where the ICE 511 train was evacuated due to an on board fire on the route between Siegburg and Montabaur, near Dierdorf, Germany, 12 October 2018. According to a 'Deutsche Bahn' spokesman, 510 passengers were evacuated after a fire had spread to at least two railcars. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The high-speed route remains closed at least until midnight. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

FOTO: SASCHA STEINBACH/EPA