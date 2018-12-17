Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

Kā jau katru nedēļu, TVNET apkopo slavenību ievietotās fotogrāfijas sociālajos tīklos, lai informētu savus lasītājus par Latvijā pazīstamu cilvēku gaitām brīvdienās. Ko šajā nedēļas nogalē ir darījuši iemīļoti, tautā pazīstami cilvēki un topošās zvaigznes?
𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐘 𝐖𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 That is how I would call myself after 2 months of traveling, eating 🍟and not working out. Now it’s time to get back on track 💪🏽 Atgriežoties mājās pēc 2 mēnešu ilga ceļojuma un uzkāpjot uz svariem tur pavērās ne pārāk iepriecinošs skats - +3kg. 😬 Ceļojuma laikā neliedzu sev neko, bet tagad nākas nožēlot. 😪 Tāpēc tagad sevi nedaudz jāierobežo un jāatgādina, kas ir veselīgs dzīvesveids. Priekš manis tas ir: ⠀ ➡️ Sports - joga, skriešana, treniņi ar svariem ➡️ Veselīgs uzturs: daudz dārzeņu, nedaudz augļu, maz ogļhidrātu un maz piena produktu ➡️ 8-10 glāzes ūdens dienā + svaigas sulas, īpaši zaļās ➡️ Miegs 7-8h dienā, bet ne vairāk ⠀ Ko Tev nozīmē: 𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗟Ī𝗚𝗦 𝗗𝗭Ī𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗩𝗘𝗜𝗗𝗦?
It has been such a magical trip all around Hawaii..our last but definitely not least stop in Lana’i 😍 our ferry got canceled to go to this island because of the big waves.. but it did not stop my husband from getting us where we wanted to go! Magical moments in life 😍 #hawaii #lifeisahoneymoon #lanai #fourseasonshotel #lanaiair #pjlife #barbatvia
Is it true that iPhone’s cameras are now behind the competition? I am terrified of the idea switching to android, but my friend’s @davissakne latest @huaweilatvia phone is very convincing as compact camera. My contract with @bite_lv is almost over and my iPhone’s home button is dead. Clearly I need a replacement. Maybe still opt for @nokiamobile banana phone?
Pēc dienām ar maskām, grimu, parūkām un tēliem... Gribās būt vienkārši pašai par sevi. Tādai kāda esmu, bez tēla un parūkas, bez grima, tikai ar smaidu... Un dvieli 🤣Pēc ballēm man bieži nāk atklāsme, cik forši ir but mājās. Pēc darba dunas, cik labi paklusēt....🤭🤭🤭🤫 ❤️ #nofilter #nomakeup #pure #me
There's no greater joy for me than to give gifts, wrapping all the love I have for each person, and delivering it to them, be it as a surprise left somewhere or a gift given right in hands (with a warm hug and Thank you words). I have delivered all the presents to my lovely partners and now its time for some of the closest and most important people I have. Why I love to give gifts? Because life gives gifts to me - sometimes the ones, I have no idea what to do with them, sometimes gifts like this - a possibility to deliver gits in a car that I can fit them in together with kids, husband, shopping bags and all my love. Still discovering the car #troc but so far so good. And I am happy and thankful. from all my heart. #thankful #partnership #vwtroc #festive #mansvolkswagen
Ja gribas aizbēgt no ziemas, tad LNMM jau pavasaris čivina 🌱 bāc, cik svarīgi ir uzdāvināt sev mazliet laika vienatnē, padarot kaut ko foršu. Nē, Instagram skrollēšana neskaitās. Slēdz ārā un palasi! Aizved sevi uz muzeju, aizved sevi uz kino! Kaut vai aizej pastaigāt. Laika nav nekad, to es oi, kā saprotu. Bet tā enerģija pēc tam nāk atpkaļ dubultā!!!