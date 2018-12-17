Sabiedrībā pazīstami cilvēki publisko savas nedēļas nogales fotogrāfijas

𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐕𝐘 𝐖𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 That is how I would call myself after 2 months of traveling, eating 🍟and not working out. Now it’s time to get back on track 💪🏽 Atgriežoties mājās pēc 2 mēnešu ilga ceļojuma un uzkāpjot uz svariem tur pavērās ne pārāk iepriecinošs skats - +3kg. 😬 Ceļojuma laikā neliedzu sev neko, bet tagad nākas nožēlot. 😪 Tāpēc tagad sevi nedaudz jāierobežo un jāatgādina, kas ir veselīgs dzīvesveids. Priekš manis tas ir: ⠀ ➡️ Sports - joga, skriešana, treniņi ar svariem ➡️ Veselīgs uzturs: daudz dārzeņu, nedaudz augļu, maz ogļhidrātu un maz piena produktu ➡️ 8-10 glāzes ūdens dienā + svaigas sulas, īpaši zaļās ➡️ Miegs 7-8h dienā, bet ne vairāk ⠀ Ko Tev nozīmē: 𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗟Ī𝗚𝗦 𝗗𝗭Ī𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗩𝗘𝗜𝗗𝗦?

