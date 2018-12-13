"Spice Girls" dziedātāja salauzusi ribas un roku

Grupas dziedātāja Melānija Brauna jeb Mel B brīvdienās pārcieta steidzamu operāciju - viņa slimnīcā ieradās ar savainotu labo roku un divām lauztām ribām, vēsta ārvalstu mediji.
"Spice Girls" dalībniece paziņojumu par savainojumu un bildi ar ieģipsētu roku ievietoja vietnē "Instagram".
"Paldies visām brīnišķīgajām māsiņām un lieliskajam ķirurgam par rūpēm!" - pie visai šausminoša foto raksta dziedātāja.
Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital
Dziedātāja arī atvainojās faniem - operācijas dēļ viņai nācās atcelt koncertu.
Brauna ziņo, ka uz rokas esot šuves un viņa cenšas sadziedēt lauztās ribas - tas esot sāpīgi, bet pašsajūta kļūst arvien labāka.
Kāds izdevumam "People" pietuvināts avots atklāj, ka Mela B bija pārnakšņojusi pie draugiem un vakarā mēģinājusi tikt lejā pa trepēm. Uz šaurajiem pakāpieniem viņa paslīdējusi un nokritusi. "Viņa bija augšstāvā un istaba bija tumša. Turklāt viņai ir problēmas ar redzi," teikts izdevumā.
Savukārt citas "Spice Girls" meitenes jau paguvušas Melu B apciemot slimnīcā.