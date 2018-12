Šmēdiņš: Ejam grafikam nedaudz pa priekšu

View this post on Instagram

Janis fell from bike in a recent workout and injured his right shoulder. He already underwent surgery today and is expected to return to action after three months of rehab. Due to this injury team Janis Smedins - Aleksandrs Samoilovs will not play in King of the Court and p1440 tournaments and FIVB Beach World Tour events in China and Las Vegas. There is a possibility that during the absence of Janis his long time teammate Aleksandrs Samoilovs will play in King of the Court and p1440 tournaments with a different partner. For more information contact Samoilovs/Smedins manager Edgars Buls (29438589, eb23@eb23.lv). Get well soon, Janis!