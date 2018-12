Kaskadiere, kas aizvietoja Millu Jovoviču, par zaudētu roku prasa 2 miljonus

Goodbye to my withered arm, hello to my stump. Not how I planned my life to go 😤 😖 ...but just got to embrace what I have & move onwards & upwards ☝😊 Luckily I have an awesome supportive team behind me ❤️ @davegstunts #united49

A post shared by Olivia Jackson (@olivia_stunts) on Jun 7, 2016 at 2:57am PDT