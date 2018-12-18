Kā dzīvo skaistākā sieviete Visumā

Par skaistumkonkursa "Mis Visums" jeb "Miss Universe" uzvarētāju krāšņā ceremonijā pirmdien, 17. decembrī, Bangkokā tikusi kronēta 24 gadus vecā "Mis Filipīnas" Katriona Greja. Piedāvājam aplūkot, kā ikdienā dzīvo skaistākā sieviete Visumā!
Žilbinošajā ceremonijā, kuru vadīja amerikāņu komiķis Stīvs Hārvijs un supermodele Ešlija Greiema, Filipīnu pārstāve apsteidza finālistes no Dienvidāfrikas un Venecuēlas.
Noslēguma kārtā mūzikas teorijas studente Greja izpelnījās uzslavas, stāstot par savu darbu Manilas graustu rajonos un solot uzvaras gadījumā censties atrast jaunas jomas, kurās palīdzēt.
Viņa solīja strādāt tādas pasaules labā, kurā "negatīvisms nevarētu plaukt un zelt un bērniem būtu smaids sejā".
A modern Filipinana. 🇵🇭 The Sanctuary of Truth was such an amazing experience. From the outside it was beautiful, but on the inside - it placed me in a state of absolute wonder. What an amazing testament to the woodwork and craftsmanship of the Thai people 😍🇹🇭. Styled by @cathsobrevega in @charinasarte, @aranaz_ph @aminaaranaz bucket bag, @mjorian earrings (@vheecostyle) and @bragaisjojo heels ✨
Ceremonija Taizemes galvaspilsētas hallē "Impact Arena" bija 67. reize, kad tiek rīkots konkurss "Miss Universe". Tajā piedalījās 90 pārstāves no visas pasaules.
Konkursa gaitā dalībniecēm tika uzdoti jautājumi par preses brīvību, marihuānas legalizāciju, bēgļiem un kustību #MeToo.
National Thai Day at @missuniverse ✨ Just finished my media interviews with @entertainmenttonight Thailand and PPTV Channel. Wearing one of my favourite pieces in my MU wardrobe by @jearsond made with modern T'nalak fabric from the Land of the Dreamweavers, South Cotabato. 😍🇵🇭 Styled by @justine.aliman19 in @uberfinds earrings, @callihandbags clutch and @louboutinworld heels (thanks @hairbybrentsales) 💛
28 days from now, I'll be boarding a plane to Thailand to represent my beloved country at Miss Universe. 😭💙🇵🇭✨✈️ Since March 18, it has been such a whirlwind that hasn't seemed to have slowed down! There are days when I feel like I can take on anything, but also days when I feel overwhelmed. I get a boost of confidence knowing that I have some powerful skincare allies to help me prepare. ✨ The Olay White Radiance Essence helps keep my skin glowing and radiant despite the late nights of fittings, rehearsals and other preparations. I am ready to take on this journey to the crown. I hope to make you all proud 💞 #Olay28Day #Olay #FearlessAtAnyAge
5AM Friday wake-up! ⏰ 7AM 6 Hour land trip to Baler 🚗🌊🌴 2PM-10PM Chairman of the Board for Binibining Baler 2018 👑✨ 10:30PM Land trip straight back to Manila Airport 🚗😱🛫 6AM Saturday: Flight to Ho Chi Minh City 🇻🇳 5PM Charity Event 💙 11PM Snapped this photo after taking off my makeup 😊 a crazy two days for me! I may get stressed but my skin doesn't have to cause my Olay Night Ritual comes to the rescue! It has the Regenerist MSC Cream and Serum that help my skin fight different stressors like UV and pollution and helps boost skin renewal. ✨💛 You can get your own set plus a free limited edition tote on Lazada by clicking the link in my bio! #Olay