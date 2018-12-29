1500 kilometru pa sniegoto Antarktīdu: kā amerikānis viens pats kājām šķērsoja kontinentu

Amerikānis Kolins O'Breidijs kļuvis par pirmo cilvēku, kam vienam pašam bez citu cilvēku palīdzības izdevies šķērsot pasaules sniegotāko kontinentu Antarktīdu. O'Breidijs trešdien noslēdza 1500 kilometru garo ceļu, kurā laikā piedzīvojumu meklētājs regulāri dalījās ar iespaidiem sociālajos tīklos.
O'Breidija ceļojums ilga 54 dienas. Tā noslēgumā viņš sazvanījās ar ģimeni un draugiem, kas Ziemassvētku laikā bija sapulcējušies Portlendā.
"Es to izdarīju!" telefonsarunā paziņoja O'Breidijs.
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
33 gadus vecais avantūrists savu ceļojumu iesauca par "Neiespējamo pirmo". Antarktīdas šķērsošana vienatnē ir grūts un bīstams uzdevums. 2016.gadā britu piedzīvojumu meklētājs Henrijs Vorslijs gāja bojā no spēku izsīkuma, cenšoties pāriet visam kontinentam bez krājumu atjaunošanas un gaisa pūķa, kas palīdz ātrāk mērot lielus attālumus.
O'Breidijs pēdējo posmu - apmēram 129 kilometrus - pieveica vienā piegājienā, kas prasīja vairāk nekā diennakti. "Lai arī pēdējās 32 stundas ir bijušas grūtākās manā dzīvē, tie vienlaikus ir arī labākie brīži, ko esmu piedzīvojis," ceļotājs raksta savā "Instagram" kontā.
Dienu pirms tam O'Breidijs aprakstīja savu ieceri pēdējo posmu mērot vienā piegājienā.
"Es ieklausos savā ķermenī un gādāju par visu vajadzīgo, lai būtu pasargāts," viņš norādīja. "Es piezvanīju uz mājām un parunāju ar mammu, māsu un sievu. Es viņām apsolīju, ka apstāšos, kad tas būs nepieciešams."
Day 42: DREAMS INTO REALITY. Even though I’m 50 miles past the South Pole now, I can’t help but post one more image from the day I arrived - a dream come true. Plus, today is a very historic date. On December 14, 1911, this day exactly 107 years ago, Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole. Talk about inspiration. That was a true journey into the unknown that took years and years to complete. I finished a bike ride in 2016 and got the spark of inspiration for this project. I immediately came home and wrote it all down on my whiteboard. Since that day I’ve been working everyday to turn this dream into reality; training, fundraising, researching. The key is that each day I took a step toward making my dream a reality even with countless setbacks and mistakes made along the way, I kept trying. I haven’t realized the dream yet. That’s what I’m doing every day out here...taking step after step to make it come true. Whatever you are dreaming of in life, be that in business, art, music, love, entrepreneurship, sports - it can be anything. Stop just dreaming and take the first step. As in the immortal words of Walt Disney, “If you can dream it, you can do it!!” But dreaming alone won’t get you there. If it’s going to work, action is required. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible Shoutout to @samuel.a.harrison for snapping this amazing shot of me. Samuel and another scientist from the South Pole station read about my journey in the @nytimes and came outside to the Pole to cheer me on!
O'Breidijs savu ceļojumu sāka 3.novembrī ar 170 kilogramus smagu aprīkojumu un pārtikas krājumiem, ko viņam ragavās nācās stumt pa Antarktīdas sniegotajiem pakalniem.
"Vairākas reizes apsvēru domu apstāties, nojaukt telti un padoties," divas nedēļas pēc ceļojuma sākšanas savā "Instagram" kontā raksta O'Breidijs. "Šodien ļoti gribēju atmest visam ar roku, jo jutos pārguris un vientuļš. Taču tad atcerējos visus labos vārdus, ko sūtījuši tik daudzi cilvēki. Es ievilku elpu un koncentrējos uz virzīšanos tālāk, vienu soli aiz otra."
"Es vairs neesmu tas cilvēks, kas biju, sākot šo ceļojumu," 37. dienā rakstīja O'Breidijs. "Vai varat to redzēt manā sejā? Esmu cietis, esmu nāvīgi baidījies, esmu bijis pārsalis un vietuļš. Esmu smējies un dejojis, raudājis prieka asaras, un mani ir saviļņojusi mīlestība un iedvesma."
Day 47: THIS TOO SHALL PASS. After having my best day of the expedition yesterday, I nearly had my worst day today. I went to battle hard with my personal demons today. My anxiety started building last night after listening to a huge wind storm grow outside. The rattling of my tent kept me up and I began to get more and more nervous knowing I had to go out in it. I did my usual morning routine and then stepped into the madness. As expected, it was brutal. Blowing snow, sub zero temps and zero visibility. I packed off and headed out into the whiteout. I just entered a part of the route known as “Sastrugui National Park” aptly named for having the biggest sastrugui on the route. Pretty much the worse place to find yourself not being able to see where you are going. Due to the massive sastrugi, it’s also the one stretch where no plane can land so you are in dire straights if an emergency occurs. That really started playing on my mind after I fell hard 5 times in the first hour. What if I broke a bone or a ski? Maybe I should stop? I bargained with myself and finally decided I had to set my tent back up, less than two hours into the day. I told myself in my tent if I wanted to keep going that I could put on my long skins for better grip on the uneven surface and then continue. But I knew the effort it would take to put up the tent in a storm, it’s unlikely I was going any further. I fought to get the tent up, got inside with my skis, skins and stove, and put on my long skins. It was now decision time. Go back out? The voice in my head told me to stop, wait out the storm, rest. But the other voice told me I needed to keep moving forward or I’ll run out of food. My mind was ripping me apart. I closed my eyes and decided to meditate for a couple minutes repeating my favorite mantra: “This too shall pass.” One way or another I’d find my way out of this. Calmed and with renewed resolve I got back outside, fought to get my tent down and packed and continued onward. The storm outside never got any better, in fact it got progressively worse. However I managed to calm the storm in my mind and knock out 21.5 miles today. A great day all things considered.
Lai arī O'Breidijs savu ceļojumu ir noslēdzis, domājams, ka viņš vēl kādu laiku paliks Antarktīdā. Britu avantūrists Luiss Rads, godinot bojāgājušā Vorslija piemiņu, centās šķērsot Antarktīdu bez palīglīdzekļiem vienlaicīgi ar O'Breidiju, taču palika iepakaļus. O'Breidijs nolēmis sagaidīt Radu, aģentūrai AP sacīja O'Breidija sieva.
"Tas ir tāds neliels klubiņš," sacīja Dženna Bīsova. "Viņš iecerējis sagaidīt Luisu un nosvinēt kopā ar vienīgo cilvēku visā pasaulē, kurš ir izdarījis to pašu, ko viņš."