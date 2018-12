Aktieris Terenss Hovards saderinājies ar savu bijušo sievu

Thank you @benballer @ifandco The Most Gifted Jeweler in The World!!! Valentines coming soon, let’s show them how to truly Love your Woman! @jeanneyangstyle get ready this a family affair! @crustaceanbh thank you for making the night extra special. #bloodisthickerthanwaterbutloveisthegluethatbindsus

A post shared by Terrence Dashon Howard (@theterrencehoward) on Dec 25, 2018 at 9:34am PST