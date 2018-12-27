C 27.12.2018.
No briljantiem izšūtām kleitām līdz banāliem elfu tērpiem jeb Ziemassvētku mode
Slavenību svētki

FOTO: Instagr

Ko Ziemassvētkos izvēlējās mugurā vilkt pasaules slavenības? Skaties, variācijas par svētku tērpu ir dažādas!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas 💋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas Eve with my favorite girls

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All I want for Christmas is ... ❤️

A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing you love, laughter and joy 🎄❤️

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting patiently ☺️🎅🏼🦌❄️ #MerryChristmas

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

