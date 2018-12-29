S 29.12.2018.
Bagāto bērnu Ziemassvētki: privātā lidmašīna, auto kā dāvana un eglītes rotājumu vietā nauda

FOTO: Instagram

Katrs no mums ir reiz iedomājies, ko iesāktu, ja reiz piederētu miljons... Lūk, kā naudu tērē pasaules bagātāko cilvēku atvases svētku laikā!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👑 Rendall Tyga Coleby 💋 (@tfrtc) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

✈️ My favourite Christmas thing to do, on-route to a cooler climate.

A post shared by Jamie Chua 蔡欣颖 (@ec24m) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GIULIA NATI (@giulianatiofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Buon Natale a tutti❤️ #domperignon #luxurylifestyle

A post shared by Matteo Campesato (@matteo_campesato) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by InnateMadness. 🍓 (@innatemadness17) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Luxuries Outlook (@luxuriesoutlook) on

