Bagāto bērnu Ziemassvētki: privātā lidmašīna, auto kā dāvana un eglītes rotājumu vietā nauda

Katrs no mums ir reiz iedomājies, ko iesāktu, ja reiz piederētu miljons... Lūk, kā naudu tērē pasaules bagātāko cilvēku atvases svētku laikā!
Oh Tannebaum Oh Tannebaum man bist du reich mein Baum !! #christmas #tree #79 #theprestigelifestyle #luxus #luxuslife #love #richkidsofinstagram #club #dollar #money #best #nice #good #wtf #dubai #water #fun #high #car #2018 #picture #pictureoftheday #weihnachten #omg #wtf #geld #euro #richclub
Happy Holidays Everybody 🐾 #louisvuitton #balenciaga #miumiu #parajumpers #saintlaurent #ysl #galerieslafayette #richkidsofinstagram #richkids #shoppingaddict #shoppingqueen #printempshaussmann #fashion #fashionweek #shoppingspree #richthekid #milliondollarbaby #millionaire #richlifestyle #boujee
🚀 Left or right Lambo sleigh for Santa? ☕️ @greencoffeemonaco packages on the way for Christmas 👀 Fast deliveries ensured thanks to @rmautosport here with their two stunning Lamborghini: the red #Countach from 1989 and the green Aventador 👌🏻 • • • • • 📸 ©️ Prod. #TomClaeren.com || Shot by @minarikd || #Monaco #Lamborghini #Aventador #Christmas #GreenCoffeeMonaco
❄️ Welcome to @utopianhotels in #Megeve with the @alpagamegeve 🏔 It’s been a fantastic drive from Monaco with the Aston Martin #Vantage, arriving in this 5* boutique hotel which looks like a small village where you can privatise a whole chalet or simply book your cosy hotel room 👌🏻 Keep up with my stories to enjoy the full experience and some backstage shots 📸🎥 #RoadTrip #SkiResort #MyUtopian #AstonMartinLive • • • • • 📸 ©️ Prod. #TomClaeren.com Backstage Shot by @minarikd