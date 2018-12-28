Pk 28.12.2018.
"Izsauciet spoku medniekus!" Ņujorkiešus pārsteidz dīvaina parādība debesīs

FOTO: twitter

Ceturtdien debesīs virs Ņujorkas rajona Kvīnsas bija redzama neparasta zila gaisma. Sociālajos tīklos uzreiz sākās minējumu lavīna par to, kā šis fenomens izskaidrojams.

"Citplanētieši uzbrūk "Empire State Building"?", "Izsauciet spoku medniekus!" - sociālo tīklu lietotāji jokoja par dīvainās parādības izcelsmi. 

"Jūsu superspējas sāks attīstīties tuvāko dienu laikā. Lūdzu, neizvēlieties supervaroņu vārdus, uz ko "Marvel" vai DC jau pieder autortiesības," uzjautrinās kāds cits.

Vēl dažiem radās asociācijas ar bibliskām tēmām.

Taču patiesība bija daudz vienkāršāka. Izrādās, ka zilā blāzma pie debesīm parādījās pēc nelaimes gadījuma elektrostacijā. 

"Apstiprinām, ka incidents Astorijā bija transformatoru eksplozijas rezultāts. Nekādu ievainoto, nekādu ugunsgrēku, nekādu pierādījumu citplanētiešu aktivitātēm," sociālo tīklu lietotājus uz zoba pavilka Ņujorkas policijas departaments. 

Vēlāk šo informāciju apstiprināja arī enerģētikas kompānija "Con Edison".

Sprādziena dēļ vietām Ņujorkā tika traucēta elektroapgāde, kas savukārt ietekmēja metro satiksmi un Lagardijas lidostas darbu.

Džons Tebets, kurš dzīvo netālu no spēkstacijas, telekanālam "NY1" sacīja, ka sprādzienu pavadījusi dārdoņa, kas ilgusi aptuveni piecas minūtes. Eksplozijas dēļ viņa mājā sākušas raustīties gaismas.

"Varēja dzirdēt dārdoņu un redzēt spilgti baltu, košu gaismu. Tas ilga aptuveni piecas minūtes," stāstīja Tebets, piebilstot, ka pēc tam pēkšņi iestājusies tumsa un klusums, un tad sākuši ierasties avārijas dienesti. 

