"Izsauciet spoku medniekus!" Ņujorkiešus pārsteidz dīvaina parādība debesīs

Ceturtdien debesīs virs Ņujorkas rajona Kvīnsas bija redzama neparasta zila gaisma. Sociālajos tīklos uzreiz sākās minējumu lavīna par to, kā šis fenomens izskaidrojams.
Aliens attacking the Empire State Building or power plant transformer fire in Queens? 🤔#newyork #Bluelight #sky #Queens #NewYorkCity #explosion #astoria #nyc pic.twitter.com/uccbyufBDL— Daniel Fietta (@FiettaD) December 28, 2018
"Citplanētieši uzbrūk "Empire State Building"?", "Izsauciet spoku medniekus!" - sociālo tīklu lietotāji jokoja par dīvainās parādības izcelsmi.
"Jūsu superspējas sāks attīstīties tuvāko dienu laikā. Lūdzu, neizvēlieties supervaroņu vārdus, uz ko "Marvel" vai DC jau pieder autortiesības," uzjautrinās kāds cits.
Vēl dažiem radās asociācijas ar bibliskām tēmām.
Someone, call the Ghostbusters. #Astoria pic.twitter.com/HhU1wcfKjh— Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) December 28, 2018
I think the rapture has started in New York... pic.twitter.com/j1acPcQo9x— Okoye’s Spear (@Willi_Mae) December 28, 2018
Appears to be an explosion at the con Ed plant in Astoria @ConEdison ... Bright as day. Sounded like a transformer. #breakingnews #astoria #nyc @channel pic.twitter.com/4jZ54iMExU— ManYourStyle (@ManYourStyleNY) December 28, 2018
These gender reveal parties are getting out of hand! #Astoria #Queens #NYC #Bluelight pic.twitter.com/EQS2afci6L— JT Chan (@jtchan77) December 28, 2018
Taču patiesība bija daudz vienkāršāka. Izrādās, ka zilā blāzma pie debesīm parādījās pēc nelaimes gadījuma elektrostacijā.
"Apstiprinām, ka incidents Astorijā bija transformatoru eksplozijas rezultāts. Nekādu ievainoto, nekādu ugunsgrēku, nekādu pierādījumu citplanētiešu aktivitātēm," sociālo tīklu lietotājus uz zoba pavilka Ņujorkas policijas departaments.
Confirming incident in #Astoria was result of transformer explosion. No injuries, no fire, no evidence of extraterrestrial activity. Please continue to follow @FDNY and @Conedison— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018
Vēlāk šo informāciju apstiprināja arī enerģētikas kompānija "Con Edison".
There was a brief electrical fire at our substation on 20th Avenue & 32nd Street in Astoria this evening, which caused a transmission dip in the area. All power lines serving the area are in service and the system is stable. Photo: Michael Friedl, New York Times pic.twitter.com/vq2Ao46rhk— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018
Sprādziena dēļ vietām Ņujorkā tika traucēta elektroapgāde, kas savukārt ietekmēja metro satiksmi un Lagardijas lidostas darbu.
Džons Tebets, kurš dzīvo netālu no spēkstacijas, telekanālam "NY1" sacīja, ka sprādzienu pavadījusi dārdoņa, kas ilgusi aptuveni piecas minūtes. Eksplozijas dēļ viņa mājā sākušas raustīties gaismas.
"Varēja dzirdēt dārdoņu un redzēt spilgti baltu, košu gaismu. Tas ilga aptuveni piecas minūtes," stāstīja Tebets, piebilstot, ka pēc tam pēkšņi iestājusies tumsa un klusums, un tad sākuši ierasties avārijas dienesti.
The power plant by my house in Astoria exploded a little. pic.twitter.com/P26kiTjYdX— Alexander C. Kane (@alexanderckane) December 28, 2018
Something exploded a few blocks from me in Astoria. Ten minutes later it’s still glowing and lighting up the sky like the middle of the day. pic.twitter.com/hPGOnThdiS— Pat Holohan (@PatHolohanNews) December 28, 2018
People describe hearing a boom, feeling a vibration and seeing the sky turn green. Again —we are told it was a transformer explosion at a @ConEdison building in Astoria, Queens. I’m heading in that direction with my @CBSNewYork crew. Will update here. pic.twitter.com/gdGCjVWVfS— Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) December 28, 2018