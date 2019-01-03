C 3.01.2019.
Tā 2019. gadu sagaidījuši bagātie un slavenie

Gadumija ir īpašs notikums un to svin visi – daži gan grandiozāk par citiem.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Skiing into ‘19. Happy New Year! ❤️ the Fallons. #HappyNewYear #DeerValley

Running into the new year like…Goodbye 2018… Helllooo 2019!🌟

Spent New Years Eve with my family and it was perfect 💕

All you need is love #2019

happiest 2019 from us ❤️

Happy new year!!! #2019

Happy New Year!🎆❤️

to 2019 please ...

Wishing you a beautiful 2019. 🙏🏽🐝

➶➶➶➶➶ 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 ➷➷➷➷➷

I love the first day of a new year... I think because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead ... and the opportunity to do things not ever done before!!! On the first day of this New Year I am very pensive and super calm... but also ready and excited to get after reaching some of my goals I’ve yet to accomplish. The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!! So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous , be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions. And most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy, prosperous and joy filled New Year.... Be #limitless HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! I love you all so much!! #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou

New Year’s Eve ⛄️

#Harts #NewYearsSwag

From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone! #2019

Slaying in to the New Year with my #AspenCrew. ❄️🛷❄️

