Gulbis: Vēlos nostiprināties Top 50

🇱🇻's Ernests Gulbis caused the upset at #TOM2019 as he beat the 2nd seed Hyeon Chung 7-6(2), 6-2! 👊😎



Here are the highlights from the match⤵#AdvantagePune #TOM2019 #TataOpenMaharashtra #ATP #ATPTour #Tennis pic.twitter.com/5mJuFo6E4u