Nerātna dāņu modelīte publisko kadrus, kuros pludmalē pozē kaila

I don’t personally know you @allynrose but you’re a champion in my book for standing up and speaking out about such an important issue 👏 1 out of 4 women detects their own breast cancer through a self breast exam. Allyn Rose has created the #selfexamgram to help women/anyone share information and to raise awareness about this issue. Early detection is key in treating breast cancer, so do yourself a favor, get comfortable with them and check those boobies regularly! You can read more about it through the link I’ll be sharing on my instagram story and on @allynrose profile ♥️♥️ #selfbreastexam

