Džošs Brolins nāk klajā ar vaļsirdīgu paziņojumu par savām problēmām ar alkoholismu

50 gadus vecais amerikāņu aktieris Džošs Brolins, kurš redzams nesen iznākušajās filmās “Avengers: Infinity War” un “Deadpool 2”, publiski atklāja, ka jau piecus gadus viņam izdevies būt skaidrā.
“Piedzēries: kad tu domā, ka lieliski pavadi laiku un nākamajā rītā pamosties ar galvu kā saniknots bišu strops, tavs ķermenis ir šķietami sašķīdis neskaitāmās stikla lauskās, kuras meklē, kur tām pienākas atrasties, un tavu dvēseli ēd tārpi ar baltiem asiņainiem zobiem, un tava sirds ir kā sačervelējusies plūme, [..] tu nevari atcerēties neko no tā, ko vakar darīji, un izvelies no gultas pāri vakardienas urīnam un zvani uz sava labākā drauga numuru, jo atceries, ka viņš tevi bija pacēlis, pirms ietriecies un uztaisīji sienā caurumu un laikam arī akvārijā,” savas dzēruma izklaides un to sekas atminējās Brolins, publiskojot foto no vienas no šīm naktīm.
Drunk: when you think you’re having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive and you can’t remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night’s urine and you dial your best friend’s phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall and, you think, a large aquarium and the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: “What did I do last night?!” and he answers, after a great pause: “...Dude...”. #5years
Kopš 2013. gada, kad viņš izšķīrās no sievas, aktrises Daienas Leinas (53), Džošs ir ne tikai spējis būt skaidrā, bet arī salaulāties ar modeli un savu bijušo asistenti Ketrīnu Boidu, kļūt par tēvu abu meitiņai Vestlinai un atmest smēķēšanu.
What an amazing 2018: Westlyn Reign being born, my daughter Eden engaged to her Cameron, my son on the razor’s edge of the revolution, 5 years sober, Chandler and Jamen engaged, my brother in law Austin graduating med school, extended family’s gifts so personally on point, Westside meetings, Gramma Barbra a granny to a newborn for the first time, my wife starting @midheavendenim on her own and thriving, four films in four months doing very very well worldwide, and just being confronted again and again where I’m at with my own fears and courage. What a year. And yet the navigating through a worldly chaos seems to be the concern. I hope for everyone a peace. As I get older that seems to be what is naturally my greatest weapon: a peace — simply — a peace of mind that I’ve done everything in a day to help others find and create a peace of their own. Everyone deserves that, as we are, at our base, just lucky to be alive. There’s no reason we should be, but the positioning of the planet, where we are in the solar system, we just for some reason are. Everyone deserves an equal chance. Every single person. Happy 2019. #ending2018atsupertarget #beanlove #jbkbstucktogether #trevaniforever
Aktieris redzams arī filmās “No Country for Old Men”, “Inherent Vice”, “W.”, “Sicario”, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” un “Hail, Caesar!”.