"Dzeltenās vestes" mudina līdzpilsoņus masveidā izņemt naudu no bankām

Demonstrators pose with a French flag with the Arc de Triomphe in background during a protest of Yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on December 1, 2018. - Thousands of anti-government protesters are expected today on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, a week after a violent demonstration on the famed avenue was marked by burning barricades and rampant vandalism that President Emmanuel Macron compared to "war scenes". (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

FOTO: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP