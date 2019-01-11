Lēdija Gaga mulsina paparaci, uz sarkanā paklāja ierodoties ar neparastu objektu rokās

Thank you to the National Board of Review for giving me the award for Best Actress for my performance in #astarisborn I’m beyond grateful to you, my family, friends, collaborators and fans. Trust yourself, if you work hard and never give up no matter what anyone tells you, you can achieve your wildest dreams. #NBRAwards @nbrfilm 📸: @mattdoylephoto @gettyentertainment

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jan 9, 2019 at 1:50pm PST