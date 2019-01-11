Lēdija Gaga mulsina paparaci, uz sarkanā paklāja ierodoties ar neparastu objektu rokās

Dziedātāja un aktrise Lēdija Gaga (32) jeb īstajā vārdā Stefānija Džoanna Andželīna Germanota uz "National Board of Review Awards" galā Ņujorkā ieradās, tērpusies elegantā melnā “Ralph Lauren” vakarkleitā ar iespaidīgu dekoltē un dziļu šķēlumu, taču klātesošo uzmanību visvairāk piesaistīja tieši viņas rokā turētais spalvu veidojums.
Fani izteikuši minējumus, ka tas varētu būt tā sauktais boa, somiņa, mājdzīvnieks vai pat stilizēts karsējmeiteņu pušķis, taču izrādās, ka tas tomēr ir “Ralph Lauren” dizainēts apmetnis.
Kā redzams, filmas “A Star Is Born” zvaigzne to izvēlējusies nest rokā, nevis lietot paredzētajam nolūkam.
Thank you to the National Board of Review for giving me the award for Best Actress for my performance in #astarisborn I’m beyond grateful to you, my family, friends, collaborators and fans. Trust yourself, if you work hard and never give up no matter what anyone tells you, you can achieve your wildest dreams. #NBRAwards @nbrfilm 📸: @mattdoylephoto @gettyentertainment
Was grinning from the sun to the moon watching Steven Spielberg present Bradley with “Best Director” award at the National Board of Review. What a beautiful speech they both gave, and so inspiring. That’s one lucky Italian New York girl in that pic! 📸: @dimitrioskphoto @gettyentertainment