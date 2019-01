60 gadus vecais “Mötley Crüe” rokmūziķis drīz kļūs par tēvu piektajam bērnam

The most beautiful flower wall of all time today used as a stunning backdrop as @marksgarden @michael_marksgarden and I unveiled the official arrangements for this years Golden Globes. Here’s to hoping @ladygaga takes one of these beauties home alongside her award! #goldenglobes #goldenglobes2018 #marksgarden

A post shared by Courtney Sixx (@how2girl) on Dec 13, 2018 at 5:57pm PST