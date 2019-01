Dziedātāja Keša beidzot parāda savu īsto seju

this year my resolution is to love myself... just as I am, all fucked up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive 🛸🛸💃🏼💃🏼💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Jan 15, 2019 at 12:15pm PST