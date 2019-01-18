Šķiras daiļā vieglatlēte Laura Ikauniece

Pk 18.01.2019.
Laura Ikauniece

FOTO: instagram/admidinsr

Latviešu vieglatlēte Laura Ikauniece-Admidiņa turpmāk sauksies tikai Laura Ikauniece - viņa nolēmusi šķirties no vīra Rolanda.

Par laulības šķiršanu daiļā vieglatlēte paziņojusi vietnē "Instagram".

"Esmu pieņēmusi lēmumu šķirties no sava vīra Rolanda. Man joprojām pret viņu ir milzīga cieņa, un es vēlu viņam tikai to labāko. Viņš ir bijis liela daļa no manas dzīves daudzus gadus, un es novērtēju visu, ko kopā esam darījuši un sasnieguši," pie publiskotā foto raksta Laura.

Laura Ikauniece un Rolands Admidiņš mija gredzenus 2014. gadā. 

