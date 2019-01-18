Šķiras daiļā vieglatlēte Laura Ikauniece

Latviešu vieglatlēte Laura Ikauniece-Admidiņa turpmāk sauksies tikai Laura Ikauniece - viņa nolēmusi šķirties no vīra Rolanda.
Par laulības šķiršanu daiļā vieglatlēte paziņojusi vietnē "Instagram".
"Esmu pieņēmusi lēmumu šķirties no sava vīra Rolanda. Man joprojām pret viņu ir milzīga cieņa, un es vēlu viņam tikai to labāko. Viņš ir bijis liela daļa no manas dzīves daudzus gadus, un es novērtēju visu, ko kopā esam darījuši un sasnieguši," pie publiskotā foto raksta Laura.
Laura Ikauniece un Rolands Admidiņš mija gredzenus 2014. gadā.
|This 2019 will be a different year for me as I would like to accept new beginnings in my life. I have decided to go on a separate ways with my husband Rolands. I still have huge respect for him and I wish him only the best. He has been a big part of my life for many years and I appreciate all what we have done and achieved together. Now new adventures await and I am ready to first of all return to the track and have fun on doing what I love!| Yours Laura Ikauniece
