Šķiras daiļā vieglatlēte Laura Ikauniece

|This 2019 will be a different year for me as I would like to accept new beginnings in my life. I have decided to go on a separate ways with my husband Rolands. I still have huge respect for him and I wish him only the best. He has been a big part of my life for many years and I appreciate all what we have done and achieved together. Now new adventures await and I am ready to first of all return to the track and have fun on doing what I love!| Yours Laura Ikauniece

A post shared by Laura Ikauniece (@laura_ikauniece) on Jan 17, 2019 at 12:15pm PST