Rastorgujevu pieviļ pēdējā šaušana; biatlona saldajā ēdienā triumfē J. Bē

Final results of @IBU_WC Ruhpolding Mass Start:

⏩ @NSSF_Biathlon @7ohannesbo survives late drama and wins from P6 after Shooting 4;

⏩ Despite almost perfect conditions none of the Top 10 athletes got 20/20;

⏩ Good job by @FedFranceSki - 3 athletes in Top 6#RUH19 pic.twitter.com/2bnmSEceGW