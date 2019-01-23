T 23.01.2019.
Vairumam Rīgas centra gaisa kvalitāte šķiet sekundāra lieta. Taču tiem, kas brien pa sāļā sniega putru, elpo enerģiski un cenšas nesalauzt rokas vai kājas, aina izskatās pavisam citādi. Sandra Veinberga
  • TVNET
  • Sejas
  • Holivuda
  • Pasaulslaveni cilvēki metas “#10yearchallenge” un publisko 10 gadus senus foto

Pasaulslaveni cilvēki metas “#10yearchallenge” un publisko 10 gadus senus foto
Izskatās, ka dažas zvaigznes vispār nav novecojušas

Dalīties Dalīties E-pasts Drukāt Iesūtiet ziņu Komentāri

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmums

Gan pasaulē, gan Latvijā visi, kuri aktīvi lieto sociālos tīklus, ir dzirdējuši par “desmit gadu izaicinājumu” jeb “#10yearchallenge”. Protams, šajā tik populārajā akcijā piedalījušies arī cilvēki, kuru dzīve un karjera interesē miljonus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

These last 10 years have REALLY aged me. #10yearchallenge

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10yearchallenge #challengeaccepted ♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

challenge accepted 😝 #glowupchallenge #howharddidaginghityouchallenge

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is it too late for the #10YearChallenge? 📷@jill.greenberg/@johnrussophoto

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10 year challenge

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Now THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself 💜

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have seen the 10 yr challenge everywhere and it got me to thinking - what is the actual challenge? To look the same? Better? Different? . For me, it was to look back on a human in her 20’s (left photo) wide-eyed, & living in a ton of fear because I felt no control over my life. I had neither the experience nor the tools to really understand myself. I started out in this industry at 14 years old - quite by accident. Anyone who follows me from middle school or high school will tell you - I was (and still am) a normal kid from a small town. But I love telling stories and working in a community who literally work their asses off right up until the moment someone yells “ACTION!” in an attempt to make magic (which is what I believe great cinema is - magic). But that girl on the left was not prepared for the wacky / cruel / overwhelming attention fame can bring, and I truly did not know how to process any of it. I internalized the fear, did not communicate much, and certainly did not voice my extreme vulnerability, as I felt it was a weakness. Regardless of the road travelled, the 20’s can be weird and confusing. You are developing. This requires patience and self-care: both qualities I admittedly did not have at the time. I kind of barreled through the decade in an attempt to fake looking cool & confident (I wasn’t) + feel less pain. . Ok, so I am now 36 - and I often get asked from journalists (🙄) how do I feel about aging (as if this is a bad word - we need to work to change this perspective, but that’s a different post). How do I feel about evolving from fear and learning to live through love? AWESOME. Aware there are always growing pains in life, but what a miracle to be alive. The woman on the right feels grateful to create art in different ways, finds strength in vulnerability - and beyond anything else - she knows love is everything. Also, “cool & confident” to me now is goofy, kind, and honest. . So .... Go easy on your hearts now 20 yr olds - you’re not supposed to have it figured out. Find mentors, lean on those you trust who have more life experience. ❤️ Thanks for this challenge, here’s to the next 10. (I hear the 40’s are even better ;)

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I was stretchmark/spanx/diaper free a decade ago #10yearchallenge

A post shared by Isla Fisher (@islafisher) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Am I doing this right? #TenYearChallenge

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A decade and a buzz cut later 💇‍♀️ #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10 years later...from the operating table to the Red Table

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10 years!

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well, here it goes y’all🕴🏼#10YearChallenge #BangBang 😂 #2008vs2018

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When time and hair product are on your side (swipe right) #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I guess I’ll join in on the fun... #10yearchallenge

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤪😅

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2000 to 2019 🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exclusive Report: Blondes do have more fun. A little over #10YearChallenge

A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1998. 2008. 2018. ❤️❤️❤️ #20year10yearchallenge

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu