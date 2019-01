Kā pēc šķiršanās no Jāņa Porziņģa dzīvo simpātiskā modele Gabriela Njerī

For when grief blinds us we mistake revenge for justice No 2 things are more opposed Revenge clouds reason, and won’t let you see the truth It acts like a poison and sweeps up the innocent, as well as the guilty without the distinction And in the end you realize revenge has only complicated things even more 💫

A post shared by GABRIELLE KNIERY (@gabriellekniery) on Oct 12, 2018 at 11:09am PDT