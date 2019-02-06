Saderinājusies daiļā amerikāņu aktrise Dženifera Lorensa

28 gadus vecā amerikāņu aktrise Dženifera Lorensa, kura pasaulē vislabāk pazīstama ar galveno lomu “The Hunger Games” filmu sāgā, saderinājusies ar mīļoto vīrieti, mākslas tirgotāju Kuku Maroniju (34).
Paparaci saderināšanās gredzenu Lorensas pirkstā ievērojuši aizvadītajā nedēļas nogalē Ņujorkā, kad pāris devies uz restorānu.
Ziņas par abu romānu pirmo reizi dzeltenajā presē parādījās aizvadītā gada jūnijā – ziņots, ka Lorensu un Maroniju iepazīstinājusi kopīga draudzene Laura Simpsone.
I'm officially breaking my theme to post this adorable (and pap photo sorry) of Jen and Cooke, who are now rumored/ confirmed to be engaged! Jennifer's rep confirmed to E News as well as many other sites that they had in fact got engaged recently and that they have celebrated and Jen is extremely happy to have a Fiancée.
Lorensa redzama arī kinolentēs “Silver Linings Playbook”, “American Hustle”, “Red Sparrow”, “Mother!”, “Passengers” un “X-Men” filmu sērijā.