Saderinājusies daiļā amerikāņu aktrise Dženifera Lorensa

I'm officially breaking my theme to post this adorable (and pap photo sorry) of Jen and Cooke, who are now rumored/ confirmed to be engaged! Jennifer's rep confirmed to E News as well as many other sites that they had in fact got engaged recently and that they have celebrated and Jen is extremely happy to have a Fiancée. At first I wasn't sure what to feel, amongst surprise and unsureness I found happiness, and I am now over the moon for the two of them! I can't wait to see what the future holds for Cooke and my baby Jen. I love you.

