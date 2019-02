Rēzeknietis kļūst slavens visā pasaulē, zīmējot kaķus

When you decide to take a side job in spare time and work as a bodyguard 💪 . Cat owner: Unknown . . . . #cat #kitten #kitty #animal #fun #illustration #art #purrr #dailypurrr#interesting #design #creativity #paint #drawing #creative #artist #sketch #graphicdesign #idrawcats

A post shared by @ dailypurrr on Feb 7, 2019 at 6:19am PST